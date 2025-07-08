Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation awards $151K in grants to 18 R.I. nonprofits

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank’s Charitable Foundation awarded grants totaling $151,471 to 18 Rhode Island nonprofits during a ceremony held at the Providence Marriott Downtown on June 18.

The local organizations that received grants from the foundation are as follows:

YWCA Rhode Island ($25,000)

Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy ($15,000)

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket ($15,000)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island ($10,000)

Crossroads Rhode Island ($10,000)

Federal Hill House ($10,000)

Rhode Island Black Business Association ($10,000)

Sojourner House ($10,000)

The Arc of Blackstone Valley ($9,971)

Books Are Wings ($7,500)

Generation Citizen ($5,000)

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island ($5,000)

Rhode Island Free Clinic ($5,000)

The Empowerment Factory ($3,500)

Camp Ruggles ($3,000)

ACE Mentor Program Rhode Island ($2,500)

Genesis Center ($2,500)

Refugee Dream Center ($2,500)

John Silva, president of the foundation and CEO and president of Bristol County Savings Bank, awarded the grants to the organizations.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien, foundation board members and representatives from the bank’s area branches were also in attendance at last month’s ceremony.

“In keeping with the bank’s mission of supporting our local neighborhoods to meet the growing needs of the population, our foundation is proud to grant more than $150,000 to these deserving nonprofit organizations that we can count on to do good work in the Greater Providence, Rhode Island, community,” Silva said.

All told, the foundation donated a total of $404,421 to 45 charitable organizations, with support also going to communities throughout the Taunton/Attleboro area and the south coast region of Massachusetts.

Since the foundation was formed in 1996 as part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, more than $35 million has been committed to hundreds of different nonprofits in the communities the bank serves. In 2024, the foundation awarded a record $2.9 million to various nonprofit organizations.

Bristol County Savings Bank has three branches in Rhode Island, located in Cumberland, Smithfield and Pawtucket. The bank also has a commercial loan office in downtown Providence.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.