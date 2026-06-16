Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation awards $322,400 to 40 nonprofits across Mass., R.I.

TAUNTON – The Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bristol County Savings Bank, has awarded $322,400 in grants to 40 nonprofit organizations across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, supporting groups in education, housing, healthcare, youth development and the arts.

The bank’s charitable foundation distributed the funding during a June 10 ceremony at White’s of Westport in Westport, recognizing organizations serving the Taunton/Attleboro, south coast of Massachusetts and the Greater Providence regions.

Since its founding in 1996, the foundation has committed more than $37 million to nonprofits across its footprint. In 2025 alone, it awarded $2.9 million to 501(c)(3) organizations.

Grants this year included funding for Junior Achievement of Southern Massachusetts, Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Bedford, Community Action for Better Housing, Rhode Island Free Clinic, Family Service of Rhode Island, Trinity Repertory Company, and dozens of other organizations.

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Foundation President John Silva, who also serves as CEO and president of Bristol County Savings Bank, presented the awards alongside local officials and community leaders.

“As a community bank, we embrace a corporate culture of ‘putting people first’ in everything we do and what better example of that than supporting the good work of all the nonprofits we recognized today,” Silva said. “The initiatives we are facilitating with these grants will help local organizations and the residents they serve in a myriad of ways, which will continue to strengthen the overall fabric of our local community.”

Also participating in the event were Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan and Janet Barbosa, director of special projects and programs in the office of New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, along with representatives from the foundation board and bank branches.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.