Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation awards $532K in grants to 58 nonprofits

TAUNTON – The Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation has awarded $531,975 in total grants to 58 nonprofit organizations in the Taunton/Attleboro, New Bedford-Dartmouth/Fall River and norther Rhode Island regions, Bristol County Savings Bank announced.

The foundation was established in 1996 as part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration with the purpose of funding needs that contribute to the economic and social well-being of the people and institutions throughout the bank’s footprint, with particular emphasis in the areas of education and literacy, economic development and housing for the low- to moderate-income population. Since it was formed, the foundation has awarded more than $32 million to hundreds of different nonprofits, including a record $2.3 million last year.

“In keeping with the bank’s mission of supporting our local neighborhoods to meet the growing needs of the population, our foundation is proud to grant more than a half million dollars today to these 58 deserving nonprofit organizations doing good work in our communities,” said Patrick J. Murray Jr., foundation president and bank chairman and CEO.

The organizations that received grants and the total amount granted in each region in the latest funding round are as follows:

- Advertisement -

The Taunton/Attleboro area received a total of $133,750 in grants ranging from $2,000 to $50,000:

Old Colony Habitat for Humanity received $50,000.

Triumph Inc. received $11,750.

Franklin Food Pantry Inc. received $10,000.

Junior Achievement of Southern Massachusetts received $10,000.

Manet Community Health Center received $10,000.

Pride Inc. received $10,000.

Rehoboth Antiquarian Society received $7,500.

Grit & Grace Sober Living received $5,000.

Horizons For Homeless Children received $5,000.

Pave Your Path Inc. received $5,000.

American Credit Counseling Services received $2,500.

Applause Academy received $2,500.

Reach Out & Read received $2,500.

SMARTS Collaborative received $2,000.

The New Bedford-Dartmouth/Fall River area received a total of $213,725 in grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000:

Coalition for Health Equity & Early Development received $25,000.

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Foundation received $25,000.

Lynch Leadership Academy received $15,000.

Argosy Collegiate Charter School received $10,000.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Bedford received $10,000.

Nativity Preparatory School of New Bedford received $10,000.

New Bedford Star Kids Scholarship Program received $10,000.

Our Sisters’ School Inc. received $10,000.

The Bridge: A Center for Hope and Healing received $10,000.

Veterans Transition House received $10,000.

YWCA of Southeastern Massachusetts received $10,000.

Leaders Engaged and Activated to Drive System-wide Change received $7,500.

New Bedford Festival Theatre received $7,500.

YEAH! Corps received $7,500.

Seven Hills Behavioral Health received $6,000.

Meeting Street Massachusetts received $5,225.

Dennison Memorial Community Center received $5,000.

Discovery Language Academy received $5,000.

New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center Inc. received $5,000.

New Bedford Whaling Museum received $5,000.

School on Wheels of Massachusetts received $5,000.

uAspire received $5,000.

3rd Eye Youth Empowerment received $5,000.

The northern Rhode Island area received a total of $184,500 in grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000: