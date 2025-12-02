Bristol gets $788K loan from R.I. Infrastructure Bank for waste, stormwater projects

PROVIDENCE – The town of Bristol has secured a $788,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank to fund design and engineering for four key waste and stormwater projects.

The funding will support the design of a composting facility, rehabilitation of existing wastewater infrastructure, improvements to the town’s wastewater treatment plant, and the removal of a shoreline pipe on Ferry Road.

“Like many coastal communities, Bristol is experiencing more frequent flooding events that require increased wastewater and stormwater collection and treatment capacity,” said William Fazioli, executive director of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. “This low-cost loan will allow Bristol to move forward with the design and engineering of four important projects to modernize the town’s waste and stormwater infrastructure.”

Town Administrator Steven Contente said the loan comes as Bristol faces ongoing challenges from heavy rainfall and coastal flooding, underscoring the need to upgrade its sewer and stormwater systems.

“This loan will allow us to conduct the design and engineering needed to move these important upgrade projects forward,” Contente said. “We want to thank Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank for providing this low-cost financing. And once design and engineering are complete, we anticipate returning to the infrastructure bank for financing to build these critical infrastructure projects.”

The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank serves as the state’s central hub for financing infrastructure improvements for municipalities, businesses and homeowners. Its revolving fund offers innovative financing for projects ranging from water and wastewater improvements to renewable energy, road and bridge projects, and brownfield remediation.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.