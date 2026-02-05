Bristol Highlands home sells for $1.8M in off-market deal

BRISTOL – A home in the Bristol Highlands neighborhood recently sold for $1.8 million in an off-market transaction, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the sale.

The 8 Highland Road property has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The shingle-style colonial home is set on a 0.31-acre lot on a dead-end street in the Bristol Highlands neighborhood. It contains approximately 2,956 square feet of living space and was built in 2017, according to property records.

The residence features an open first floor with 9-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace, custom cabinetry and appliances, and a bedroom or office with a full bathroom, according to the Residential Properties. The home also includes a screened porch overlooking landscaped grounds with a waterfall feature.

The second floor includes a primary bedroom with a full bathroom, two additional bedrooms, another full bathroom, and a laundry area, according to Residential Properties.

The property is in a neighborhood that offers optional membership amenities, including access to a beach and dock, tennis courts, a clubhouse, social events, and bike path access, according to Residential Properties.

Bristol assessors most recently valued the property at $948,300 for the 2025 tax year, including $232,100 attributed to land value and $714,200 to the main structure, according to the town’s online property tax database.

The seller was represented by Lisbeth Cotter Herbst and the buyer was represented by Laurie Fletcher. Both agents are from Residential Properties.

The home was sold by Peter and Marilyn Brown, of Naples, Fla., and it was purchased by John and Kaleigh Northrup, of Bristol, according to a trustee’s deed, a public record of the transaction.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.