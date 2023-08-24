Bristol Highlands home sells for $2.3M, town’s 3rd-largest sale of 2023

BRISTOL – A conventional five-bedroom, two-story home at 79 Ridge Road recently sold for $2.3 million, marking the town’s third-highest sale of residential real estate in 2023 thus far, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The recently renovated 4,255-square-foot home is located in the seaside Bristol Highlands neighborhood, with views of the water from the second floor, said Mott & Chace, which represented the sellers in the deal.

The home stands on a 1.15-acre lot and comes with a separate 920-square-foot loft and a heated garage, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The two-story home, built in 1924, also comes with an 800-square-foot inground saltwater swimming pool surrounded by a white picket fence, according to the database. The grounds feature stone walls and a stone patio, according to Mott & Chace, along with an additional four-bay garage building with unfinished loft space.

The home contains custom cabinetry, an eat-in kitchen, vintage-style lighting and Viking appliances, Mott & Chace said. The home also features a fireplace in the dining room and a first-floor office.

The home’s five bedrooms are located on the second floor, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Mott & Chace said the home’s attic features original woodwork “that calls to mind Bristol’s yacht-building heritage.”

“This is an exceptional example of a Highlands home, reminiscent of the grand old seaside summer homes here,” said Cheryl Andreozzi, sales associate for Mott & Chace who represented the sellers.

The home was most recently valued by Bristol assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $962,100, according to the online property tax evaluation database.

The buyers were represented by Elizabeth Anderson, of real estate firm Compass Inc.

The trustee’s deed documenting the sale, a public record, was not immediately available to identify the seller. According to the online property tax database, the home was purchased by Sandra Minke and Paul Areson.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.