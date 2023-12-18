Bristol-Providence ferry for Washington Bridge commuters delayed until Dec. 20

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – State officials on Monday announced that the two-way ferry service planned between Bristol and Providence to provide alternative travel routes for commuters impacted by the Washington Bridge closure and temporary bypass that has been postponed until Dec. 20 due to the storm that brought wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour and…