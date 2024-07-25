Bristol seaside home sells for $5.3M

BRISTOL – A 4,135-square-foot home constructed in 1987 next to the ocean recently sold for $5.3 million, according to public records.
The two-story home at 5 Courageous Circle contains six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The property located in the Poppasquash Point area includes 3.2 acres of land next to Usher Cove, with its own dock, mooring and private beach, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.
June is Cancer Survivor Month: Screenings Save Lives
At South County Health, we are dedicated to promoting health and wellness throughout our community.…Learn More
With an open floor plan, the first level of the house features tall windows, French doors and a kitchen with custom cabinetry, Subzero, Wolf and Bosch appliances, a quartz waterfall island and quartz countertops, the real estate firm said.
The home’s first floor features a recent addition to provide a large en suite bedroom, the real estate firm said.
Upstairs, according to Mott & Chace, a seating area opens to a balcony overlooking the home’s 720-square-foot pool, apple trees and the bay.
The primary suite on the second floor is highlighted by cathedral ceilings, a gas fireplace and its own office area, according to Mott & Chace. Two additional en suite bedrooms and a new balcony complete the second floor, according to the real estate firm.
The lower level is finished with a gym area, a media room and an office that can serve as another bedroom, along with a laundry room with double washers and dryers, wine refrigerators, a cedar closet and additional storage, according to Mott & Chace.
Outside, the property also includes a pergola-shaded outdoor kitchen, outfitted with True brand stainless appliances, and a gas fire pit, Mott & Chace said. There’s also an outdoor shower and a heated 750-square-foot garage.
The property also features a poolside carriage house with two guest suites, according to Mott & Chace.
The property was most recently valued by Bristol property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $2.34 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.
According to the Zillow page for the property, both the seller and buyer were represented by Allison Dessel, of Mott & Chace.
According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Reza Taleghani, of Providence, to Hoffco Courageous LLC, a limited liability company based in Rocky Hill, Conn.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.