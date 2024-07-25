Bristol seaside home sells for $5.3M

BRISTOL – A 4,135-square-foot home constructed in 1987 next to the ocean recently sold for $5.3 million, according to public records.

The two-story home at 5 Courageous Circle contains six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The property located in the Poppasquash Point area includes 3.2 acres of land next to Usher Cove, with its own dock, mooring and private beach, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

With an open floor plan, the first level of the house features tall windows, French doors and a kitchen with custom cabinetry, Subzero, Wolf and Bosch appliances, a quartz waterfall island and quartz countertops, the real estate firm said.

The home’s first floor features a recent addition to provide a large en suite bedroom, the real estate firm said.

Upstairs, according to Mott & Chace, a seating area opens to a balcony overlooking the home’s 720-square-foot pool, apple trees and the bay.

The primary suite on the second floor is highlighted by cathedral ceilings, a gas fireplace and its own office area, according to Mott & Chace. Two additional en suite bedrooms and a new balcony complete the second floor, according to the real estate firm.

The lower level is finished with a gym area, a media room and an office that can serve as another bedroom, along with a laundry room with double washers and dryers, wine refrigerators, a cedar closet and additional storage, according to Mott & Chace.

Outside, the property also includes a pergola-shaded outdoor kitchen, outfitted with True brand stainless appliances, and a gas fire pit, Mott & Chace said. There’s also an outdoor shower and a heated 750-square-foot garage.

The property also features a poolside carriage house with two guest suites, according to Mott & Chace.

The property was most recently valued by Bristol property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $2.34 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the Zillow page for the property, both the seller and buyer were represented by Allison Dessel, of Mott & Chace.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Reza Taleghani, of Providence, to Hoffco Courageous LLC, a limited liability company based in Rocky Hill, Conn.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.