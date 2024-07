Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced July 8th.

BRISTOL – A waterfront home on 3.2 acres sold for $5.3 million, the highest sale here this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both the buyers and sellers.

The 4,135-square-foot property at 5 Courageous Circle is on Poppasquash Point and is constructed in a custom Nantucket shingle style. It was designed by architect Gregg Snider and has water views from nearly all rooms. The property is on Bristol Harbor and includes a private beach, a 150-foot dock and a 25-foot float.

The home, built in 1987, has been renovated to create an open concept living design creating a seamless flow throughout. With top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry and countertops, the oversized gourmet kitchen is a spectacular place to host friends and family. The property also features a poolside carriage house with two guest suites, expansive stone patio, putting green, outdoor kitchen and a fire pit.

The land and building were assessed at $2.3 million in 2024.

The home was sold by Reza Taleghani.

The names of the buyers were not available because the transaction has not been filed with the town assessor's office.