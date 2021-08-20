Broadband buildout at standstill in most of R.I.

By
-
IN DISCUSSIONS: David Marble, left, CEO and president of OSHEAN Inc., a nonprofit whose objective is the creation of a broadband network in Rhode Island, talks with Mark Montalto, OSHEAN vice president of business development.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
IN DISCUSSIONS: David Marble, left, CEO and president of OSHEAN Inc., a nonprofit whose objective is the creation of a broadband network in Rhode Island, talks with Mark Montalto, OSHEAN vice president of business development.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
When Kristin Monje began working at the Block Island School 32 years ago, the most advanced technology in the building was an overhead projector. Monje remembers having to run a telephone line across a room to connect to the internet through a dial-up system. Now, with installation of a broadband network, the school provides laptop…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display