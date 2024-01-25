BankRI parent company reports $75M profit in 2023, a drop of 31%

Enroll Now! Deadline is February 16th. No extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – Brookline Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Bank Rhode Island, on Thursday reported 2023 earnings of $75 million, down 31% compared to a profit of $109.7 million a year prior. Earnings per diluted share dropped to 85 cents for the year to $1.42. For the fourth quarter, the company reported a profit of

PROVIDENCE - Brookline Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Bank Rhode Island, on Thursday reported 2023 earnings of $75 million, down 31% compared to a profit of $109.7 million a year prior.

Earnings per diluted share

dropped to 85 cents for the year to $1.42.

fourth quarter, the company reported a profit of $22.9 million, down 22% from $29.7 million a year prior.

Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter were 26 cents, down from 39 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Brookline’s earnings report did not break out the performance of Providence-based Bank Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp is also the parent company for Brookline Bank and First Ipswich Bank in Massachusetts.

“In 2023, our industry experienced challenging headwinds. As we enter 2024, we remain well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the tremendous markets we serve,”

said Brookline Bancorp CEO and chairman Paul Perrault.

Brookline Bank opened 2023 completing a $313 million cash-and-stock purchase of New York-based PCSB Financial Corp. The acquisition, which was first announced in May 2022, expanded Massachusetts-based Brookline Bancorp's Northeast presence by reaching more than $10 billion in assets with operations in Boston, New York and Providence markets.

As with other banks, Brookline felt the headwinds of rapidly rising interest rates in 2023, as interest expenses on deposits skyrocketed, offsetting interest income on loans.

The net interest margin – a key metric that indicates the difference between the interest income generated and the amount the company pays out, was 3.2% for the year compared to 3.67% in 2022.

Total assets stood at $11.3 billion as of Dec. 31, a 23.9% increase year over year,

primarily driven by the acquisition of PCSB.

Total deposits of $8.5 million marked a 31% increase year over year, also

primarily driven by the acquisition of PCSB.

For theThe bank reported $600.2 million in interest income and noninterest income for 2023, up 63% from the $373.5 million in 2022. Meanwhile, interest and noninterest expenses shot up from $224.96 million in 2022 to $477.1 million in 2023, an 86.7% increase.Nonperforming assets – typically loans and leases that are more than 90 days overdue – totaled $45.3 million as of Dec. 31, down from $51.2 million in the third quarter but up from $15.3 million a year ago. Meanwhile, Brookline's provision for credit losses on loans totaled $37.9 million for 2023, up from $8.5 million a year earlier. (Updated financial figures throughout.)