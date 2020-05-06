Brown announces multiple scenarios to reopen campus in fall; to hold double commencement next year

PROVIDENCE – Brown University announced Wednesday a range of scenarios in order to reopen its campus in the fall, as well as moving its 2020 commencement ceremony to next May.

In a letter to the campus community, Brown President Christina H. Paxson said the mode in which the Ivy League school will deliver its education on campus “may very likely look different” than in prior years. Brown initiated remote learning for classes beginning in March, continuing through the remainder of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown has planned for three different scenarios for its fall semester, Paxson said. One is following its normal academic calendar and welcoming all students back to campus in the fall. Paxson said the school knows that this idea is “optimistic” and depends on the progress made on testing and treatment of coronavirus.

Another scenario Paxson said is Brown offering three semesters, and arranges for undergraduate students to be on campus for only two of the semesters, making it an environment with fewer students on campus at a time.

The third scenario Paxson offered would see remote learning conducted for the fall semester, depending on health conditions. Brown would then decide midway through the semester for plans for the school’s spring semester.

Paxson said there could be modifications under any scenario, such as reduced class sizes, hybrid online and in-person learning, livestreamed lectures and other options. Brown also plans to deliver remote learning to students who are unable to return to campus due to either travel restrictions or health reasons.

The school’s plans revolve around protecting the health of students and staff on campus, and provide students an “excellent academic experience,” Paxson said.

Paxson said new and continuing students at Brown will be sent a survey on May 17 to get their thoughts about the choices they would “most likely make” based on the offered scenarios. Paxson said she plans to decide on Brown’s planned approach for the fall no later than July 15.

“I want nothing more than to see all of you in person and on campus, as soon as is safely possible,” Paxson said. “Although the course of the pandemic is beyond our control, we are working as hard as we can to make that a reality.”

Paxson also recently wrote an op-ed in the New York Times that reopening colleges in the fall should be a priority. Last month, Brown Provost Richard M. Locke said the school lost $20 million due to the pandemic and could face a loss as much as $50 million or higher. Brown also instituted a hiring freeze for the next fiscal year.

The Community College of Rhode Island, Bryant University and Wheaton College also recently announced their intentions to restart campus life in the fall.

Additionally, Brown University will hold a double commencement, honoring both the 2020 and 2021 graduating classes, next May. The school originally planned to hold the 2020 commencement in October, but Paxson said the school feels it is likely that large gatherings “still will not be possible in the fall.”

Brown will still hold a virtual degree conferral ceremony on May 24.

