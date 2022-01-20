Brown Dermatology agrees to pay $31K in deaf patient’s discrimination case

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island dermatology practice with 10 locations across the state reached a $31,000 settlement on Thursday over allegations of discrimination lodged by the family of a patient who is deaf, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Brown Dermatology Inc. failed to provide the deaf patient with a qualified sign language interpreter needed to provide effective communication for at least 12 medical appointments between 2018 and 2021, in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island, which investigated the case after receiving a complaint last year.

The investigation also found that Brown Dermatology failed to provide a qualified sign language interpreter to at least seven other deaf patients who were in need of one, the federal prosecutor’s office said in an announcement of the settlement reached on Thursday.



Under the terms of the settlement, Brown Dermatology agreed to pay $17,500 to the patient who is deaf, whose grandmother was forced to facilitate communications with dermatology staff during appointments, putting her in a “difficult position” of serving as both a supportive family member and medical interpreter, “a position for which she is not qualified,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The settlement states that $3,500 will be paid by Brown Dermatology to the grandmother, and $10,000 will be paid as a civil penalty to the United States.

“U.S. Attorney’s Office also concluded that Brown Dermatology engaged in associational discrimination against the aggrieved individual’s grandmother in forcing her, on several occasions, to choose between serving as a medical interpreter for her granddaughter or allowing her granddaughter to struggle with communications with her medical providers,” according to the settlement document.

Brown Dermatology did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

“Brown Dermatology fully cooperated with the investigation and settlement of this matter,” the 10-page settlement stated.

In addition to the monetary penalties, Brown Dermatology agreed to adopt policies and procedures that “ensure that individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing receive auxiliary aids and/or services, including sign language interpreters when necessary, that ensure effective communication,” U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The medical practice also agreed to train its staff on federal American with Disabilities Act requirements on effective communication.

The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Romero, in coordination with the Disability Rights Section of the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a statement from the federal prosecutor’s office.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.