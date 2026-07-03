Brown Health losses raise fears for R.I. services

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ECONOMIC ILLS: Brown University Health’s­ 2024 purchase of two Massachusetts hospitals, including Saint Anne’s in Fall River, has led to significant financial losses.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­WILLIAM HAMILTON
ECONOMIC ILLS: Brown University Health’s­ 2024 purchase of two Massachusetts hospitals, including Saint Anne’s in Fall River, has led to significant financial losses.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­WILLIAM HAMILTON

Brown University Health insists losses tied to two ailing Massachusetts hospitals have no bearing on financial decisions affecting Rhode Island operations. But they can’t convince Rep. Lauren H. Carson, D-Newport, and others who fought the potential closure of a Newport Hospital birthing center. “I don’t understand that,” Carson told PBN in this week’s cover story.

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