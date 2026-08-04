Brown Health Medical Group under investigation for data breach impacting nearly 300K patients

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SAINT ANNE'S Hospital in Fall River is one of three Brown University Health facilities impacted by a December data breach. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – An investigation has been launched into Brown Health Medical Group – MA, a physician network of Brown University Health, over a December data breach that reportedly exposed the sensitive information of nearly 300,000 patients. At least 290,443 patients – 290,357 in Massachusetts and 86 in Vermont – were impacted by the breach at

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