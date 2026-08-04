Brown Health Medical Group under investigation for data breach impacting nearly 300K patients

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PROVIDENCE – An investigation has been launched into Brown Health Medical Group – MA, a physician network of Brown University Health, over a December data breach that reportedly exposed the sensitive information of nearly 300,000 patients. At least 290,443 patients – 290,357 in Massachusetts and 86 in Vermont – were impacted by the breach at

PROVIDENCE – An investigation has been launched into Brown Health Medical Group - MA, a physician network of Brown University Health, over a December data breach that reportedly exposed the sensitive information of nearly 300,000 patients.

At least 290,443 patients – 290,357 in Massachusetts and 86 in Vermont – were impacted by the breach at three Massachusetts Brown University Health facilities, including Hawthorn Medical Associates, Saint Anne's Hospital in Fall River and Morton Hospital in Taunton, according to an announcement Monday from Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP, the San Francisco-based class action law firm investigating the medical group.

The breach occurred from Dec. 15-16 when an unauthorized entity accessed the medical group’s historic server network, according to the announcement.

"We recently completed an investigation into a December 2025 security incident involving historic IT systems at the Hawthorn location of Lifespan Physician Group of Massachusetts, Inc. d/b/a Brown Health Medical Group - MA and we are notifying potentially affected individuals out of an abundance of caution,” a Brown Health spokesperson said in an email to PBN.

Possibly compromised patient information includes, but is not limited to, names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, credit or debit card numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account information and contact information, according to Schubert’s announcement.

The medical group notified the Mass. Office of the Attorney General of the breach on July 16, noting that Social Security numbers, medical records, financial account information, driver’s license information, and credit and debit card numbers had been breached, according to the state’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation database.

The Massachusetts AG’s office is reviewing the report.

Schubert’s announcement states the medical group also notified the Vermont Attorney General's Office of the breach on July 16 and notified patients on or around the same date – a delay the law firm claims may have violated state and federal laws.

Brown University Health does not currently suspect the leaked information has been exploited.

“While there is currently no evidence that any information has been misused, we are offering complimentary identity protection services,” the company said in a statement.

The system said it has no further comment beyond the statement to provide at this time.

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe did not immediately return Providence Business News' request for further information.

In May 2024, Brown University and Lifespan

reached a definitive agreement

to expand their affiliation, which included Brown Health investing $150 million in Lifespan and Lifespan planning to devote a subsequent $15 million annually into Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School for education and research initiatives. In June 2024, the expanded affiliate announced it would rebrand as Brown University Health.

In October 2023, Lifespan Corp. purchased Saint Anne’s Hospital and Morton Hospital from Texas-based for-profit Steward Health Care for $175 million, which had been unloading its Massachusetts facilities after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier that year.Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.