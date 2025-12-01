Brown Health names new advisees to determine future of Newport Hospital birthing center

NEWPORT – A newly assembled community group has formed to guide the fate of the Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center at Newport Hospital.

Brown University Health, which operates the hospital, is considering closing the birthing center due to budgetary constraints, City Councilman and former Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong said in July.

The health system last week announced the formation of the Community Advisory Panel, which includes employees, maternal health experts and representatives from philanthropic and community organizations.

“We are grateful to the members of the panel for generously agreeing to bring their time, experience and perspectives to an important dialogue about the future of maternity care in our region” said Dr. Tenny Thomas, president and chief medical officer at Newport Hospital. “We look forward to working collaboratively with the panel. Their valuable community input is vital as we plan for the future of the Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center.”

The full list of panelists includes:

Lori Allan, nurse at the birthing center.

Carol Bazarsky, Newport Hospital Foundation board member.

Dr. Emily Blosser, obstetrician-gynecologist and medical director of Newport Women’s Health.

Alex Hammer Ducas, social impact strategist at Social Enterprise Greenhouse.

Rebecca Homer, nurse at the birthing center.

Rebecca Hurd, certified nursing assistant at the birthing center.

Elizabeth Lynn, executive director of the van Beuren Charitable Foundation.

Dr. Thomas McGue, board member and former chief medical officer at Newport Hospital.

Latisha Michel, certified perinatal doula at Ready Set Latch Go LLC.

Sydney Ormerod, director of prevention at the Women’s Resource Center and Newport Health Equity Zone.

Alexandra Quick, physical therapist at Mae Physiotherapy.

Dr. Methodius Tuuli, chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Women & Infants Hospital.

