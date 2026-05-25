Brown Health physician to lead international cardiology society

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health cardiologist Dr. Jinnette Dawn Abbott has been selected to lead an internationally extending nonprofit, the health system announced last week.

Abbott was named president of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions at the organization’s Scientific Sessions Summit, held in Montreal in late April. The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit represents more than 5,000 members in 75 countries.

Abbott currently serves as director of interventional cardiology and cardiac catheterization laboratories at Brown Health’s Cardiovascular Institute.

“Training is the foundation of everything we do in interventional cardiology, and we have an opportunity right now to strengthen that foundation for the next generation,” Abbott said in a statement. “That means supporting our fellowship programs, working closely with program directors and ensuring that training reflects the realities of modern practice.

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“At the same time, we need to be thoughtful about how we grow the workforce, using real data to guide decisions and ensure that we are building a sustainable future for the field,” she continued.

Abbott has also served as the chair of Scientific Sessions Summit, and as a participant in the nonprofit’s Emerging Leader Mentorship program. She will continue to sit on the nonprofit’s Women in Innovations Committee.

Abbott is also the deputy editor of the American Heart Association’s Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions journal.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.