Brown Health reaches $50M loan agreement with Citizens Bank

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health recently reached a $50 million loan agreement with Citizens Bank. The agreement, disclosed in a Dec. 12 filing, grants the funding to Brown Health as a revolving credit line of unsecured general obligation dollars. Brown Health, Rhode Island's largest health care system, earlier this month reported a $41.2 million operating income in fiscal year 2025, representing a $3.47 million loss from $44.7 million a year earlier. But this decrease was less severe than last year, when the health system reported a $26.8 million loss at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Still, in the past year, Brown Health has determined or considered various facility closures and staffing shifts as it reckons with financial difficulties. Among these cost-saving measures, the health system will close the Brown Health Home Medical facility; reduce contract labor and make staffing reallocations at Rhode Island Hospital’s inpatient adult psychiatry unit; and reduce construction plans at Rhode Island Hospital. Brown Health is also considering the potential closures of the Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center at Newport Hospital, the the Samuels Sinclair Dental Center and Gateway Health Care. Brown University Health includes Rhode Island Hospital; The Miriam Hospital; Newport Hospital; Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital; Lifespan of Massachusetts–Fall River, Inc.; Lifespan of Massachusetts–Taunton, Inc.; Rhode Island Hospital Foundation; and The Miriam Hospital Foundation. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.