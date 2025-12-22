Brown Health reaches $50M loan agreement with Citizens Bank

By
-
RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL, owned by Brown University Health. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health recently reached a $50 million loan agreement with Citizens Bank. The agreement, disclosed in a Dec. 12 filing, grants the funding to Brown Health as a revolving credit line of unsecured general obligation dollars. Brown Health, Rhode Island’s largest health care system, earlier this month reported a $41.2 million operating

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display