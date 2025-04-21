Brown Health to offer free breast and cervical cancer screenings

PROVIDENCE – On April 26, Brown University Health Cancer and Community Health Institutes will host a breast and cervical cancer screening program, education and outreach program.

The event will take place at Rhode Island Hospital from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is for underinsured and uninsured women 21 years old and older. It is free and open to the public and no medical insurance is needed to participate.

There are 50 appointments available for Rhode Islanders during the April 26th event. Women who are interested in participating should request an appointment by emailing womancare@brownhealth.org or by calling 401-444-8076.

Screening appointments will begin at 8:30 a.m. and include clinical breast exams, screening mammograms, pelvic exams and Pap tests. Most results will be available the same day, but coordination for follow-up care will be available as needed.

Along with the health screenings, patients will also be offered transportation, language interpretation, childcare, lunch and parking at no additional cost. Educational resources and materials from community partners will be provided.

