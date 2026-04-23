Brown labor union divesting $500K from Citizens over ICE prison financing

Updated at 12:48 p.m.

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MICHAEL ZIEGLER, president of AFT-RIFT Local 6516, announces Thursday that the Brown University labor union will divest roughly $500,000 from Citizens Financial Group during a protest outside the bank’s annual shareholders meeting in Providence. /PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS/ MATTHEW McNULTY

PROVIDENCE – A labor union at Brown University announced Thursday it plans to pull roughly $500,000 in deposits from Citizens Financial Group Inc., citing the bank’s reported financial ties to private prison companies that contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Michael Ziegler, president of AFT-RIFT Local 6516, made the announcement during a protest organized

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