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PROVIDENCE – A labor union at Brown University announced Thursday it plans to pull roughly $500,000 in deposits from Citizens Financial Group Inc., citing the bank’s reported financial ties to private prison companies that contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Michael Ziegler, president of AFT-RIFT Local 6516, made the announcement during a protest organized

Brown University

Citizens Financial Group Inc.

PROVIDENCE – A labor union atannounced Thursday it plans to pull roughly $500,000 in deposits from, citing the bank’s reported financial ties to private prison companies that contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Michael Ziegler, president of AFT-RIFT Local 6516, made the announcement during a protest organized by the De‑ICE Citizens Bank Coalition outside Citizens’ annual shareholders meeting at One Citizens Plaza in downtown Providence.

The union represents more than 2,000 graduate student workers, postdoctoral scholars and some undergraduate employees at Brown, Zeigler said, hundreds of whom are noncitizen workers.

“We are not going to have it be the case that our members’ dues could be used to help finance the camps that would detain them,” said Ziegler, a Brown Ph.D. candidate in classics.

Ziegler noted the union had “hundreds of thousands of dollars” deposited at Citizens, later estimating the amount at around $500,000.

He said the decision to divest was made by the union’s executive council and that the organization is now seeking another financial institution.

The union has not yet selected a new bank, he said.

The protest called on Citizens to end its financing relationships with private prison operators including CoreCivic and The GEO Group.

According to the coalition, the bank has provided loans, underwritten bonds and extended credit to those companies for more than a decade, including financing approved this year.

Other major banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Barclays, ended their relationships with private prison operators in 2019 under similar activist pressure, according to the coalition.

State Rep. David Morales, a Providence Democrat running for mayor, excoriated Citizens for not divesting at Thursday's event.

“Budgets are a moral document. Budgets tell you the priorities of an institution,” Morales said. “What we need to see is real action.”

Thursday’s demonstration follows a March 23 protest organized by a separate group at the same downtown Citizens office, where anti-ICE activists briefly entered the bank’s lobby, prompting a police response. No arrests were made.

Citizens Bank declined comment. (UPDATE: Adds Citizens Bank declining comment) Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.