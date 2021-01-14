Brown Medicine expands into Class A space in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Brown Medicine, a nonprofit primary care and subspecialty medical group practice, will expand this spring into a newly renovated facility in the Smithfield Office Center.

The practice, which has more than 200 physicians, will occupy 5,200 square feet of Class A leased space at 900 Douglas Pike. The buildout of the interior began in late 2019.

The opening is anticipated in May, according to a news release.

The building, which is being leased by CBRE New England, covers 42,000 square feet over two levels.

Brown Medicine, headquartered in Providence, is part of Brown Physicians Inc., a clinical, research and teaching affiliate of the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

Medical practices under the Brown Physicians parent include Brown Dermatology and Brown Neurology. Lifespan Labs and Performance Physical Therapy also will move into the new center.

The facility will have free parking and is located off Route 295 and Route 7.

Dr. Louis B. Rice, president of Brown Medicine, said the group is excited about expansion into northern Rhode Island.

