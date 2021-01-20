Brown professor receives von Neumann prize

PROVIDENCE – Chi-Wang Shu, Brown University’s Theodore B. Stowell University professor of applied mathematics, has been named the recipient of the John von Neumann Prize from the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics.

The prize, according to SIAM, is awarded annually to an individual for outstanding and distinguished contributions to the field of applied mathematics and communicating these ideas effectively to the community. The award is the highest honor presented by SIAM, the society said.

Shu, SIAM said, is being recognized for his fundamental contributions to the numerical solution of partial differential equations. The society said his work on finite difference essentially non-oscillatory methods, weighted ENO methods, finite element discontinuous Galerkin methods, and spectral methods “has had a major impact on scientific computing.”

Shu, along with receiving the prize, will deliver the John von Neumann Lecture at the 2021 SAIM annual meeting scheduled for July 19-23 in Spokane, Wash.

