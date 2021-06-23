Brown ranks No. 1 for best value college in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Brown University ranked No. 1 in the state for best value in 2021 in a report by SmartAsset released on Wednesday.

The report analyzed tuition, average scholarships and grants, and living costs of students at colleges and universities nationwide. The report also factored in a school’s student retention rate and a graduate’s average starting salary in developing a “value index.”

Brown received a college education value index of 69.8 in the report. Brown students had an average starting salary of $69,900, with an annual college tuition of $55,466. The average scholarships and grants for the school was $48,433, and the cost of living was estimated to be $18,336 for a year.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranked No. 1 in the nation this year. Brown ranked No. 26 among all U.S. colleges in the report.

The University of Rhode Island ranked No. 2 in the state in the report with an index value of 47.7. URI students had an average starting salary of $55,300, a college tuition of $14,138, an average of $10,265 in scholarships and grants and a cost of living of $16,213.

Providence College ranked No. 3 in Rhode Island in the report, with an index value of 44.69, with an average starting salary of $60,100, tuition of $50,528, and average of $29,641 in scholarships and grants and a cost of living of $16,722.

The other Rhode Island colleges included in the report were:

Rhode Island College: No. 4, with an index value of 38.2 and an average starting salary of $48,900.

Bryant University: No. 5 with an index value of 37.7 and a starting salary of $61,000.

Salve Regina University: No. 6 with an index value of 31 and an average starting salary of $52,700.

Rhode Island School of Design: No. 7 with an index value of 30 and a starting salary of $57,300.

Roger Williams University: No. 8 with an index value of 25.2 and a starting salary of $54,900.

Johnson & Wales University: No. 8 with an index value of 19.2 and a starting salary of $48,500.

The full report may be viewed online.