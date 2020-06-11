Brown residence hall and health center reaches ‘topping off’ point

PROVIDENCE – Construction of a new residence hall and health services building at Brown University has reached the “topping off” point, in which the highest structural beam is completed.

The project at 450 Brook St. is the first new residence hall at Brown in 30 years, according to a news release by Shawmut Design and Construction, the construction manager.

The project will include space for health services, counseling and psychological services, Brown Emergency Medical Services and BWell, the university’s health promotion program, according to a news release.

It will also provide a 162-bed residence hall on upper floors.

The architect is William Rawn Associates. The building is designed to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver sustainability measurements.

The completion is expected in time for the fall 2021 term.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Macdonald@PBN.com.