Brown School of Public Health names Harvard administrator as next dean

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Ashish K. Jha has been named the next dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Jha, who currently serves as faculty director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, will officially take on his new role at the beginning of September.

His appointment was announced in late February.

“Dr. Jha is an accomplished scholar, educator, academic leader and global health advocate who is committed to advancing the university’s mission to address pressing societal issues through exceptional interdisciplinary research, teaching and service,” Brown President Christina H. Paxson and Provost Richard M. Locke wrote in an email to students, faculty and staff at the School of Public Health.

Jha sees patients as a general internist at the V.A. Boston Healthcare System and is a professor at Harvard Medical School. He is also a professor of global health and the dean for global strategy at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

At Brown’s School of Public Health, he will succeed Bess Marcus, whose term as dean ends this summer. She plans to return to research and teaching at Brown.