Brown School of Public Health tracks hospitals’ vaccine mandates for employees

PROVIDENCE – The Brown University School of Public Health has launched a new project intended to keep track of hospitals across the country that are requiring COVID-19 vaccines for staff.

The Hospital Vaccination Mandate Tracker is an online tool that allows users to send links to hospital vaccination policies.

“Hospitals maintain high infection prevention and control standards to keep patients safe in their most vulnerable moments,” according to a statement on the project’s website. “In a pandemic which has already cost too many lives and created too many hardships, hospitals must uphold this standard and ensure that health systems are the safest spaces possible. An essential part of this role is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all employees.”

Created by Ashish K. Ja, dean of the Brown School of Public Health; journalist and student Benjy Renton; and research assistant Sameer Nair-Desai, the project seeks to keep hospitals accountable for patient and staff safety.

The tracker can be found here.

“Many health care systems have required employees to have a set of vaccinations, especially for respiratory infections such as influenza, and COVID-19 should be no different,” the website reads.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.