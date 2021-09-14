Brown tightens COVID-19 restrictions as campus cases rise

PROVIDENCE (AP) – Brown University has paused in-person dining and placed a limit of five people for undergraduate social gatherings in response to a recent rise in confirmed coronavirus cases on campus.

The Ivy League school had 82 confirmed positive COVID-19 tests, primarily among undergraduate students, in the past seven days, according to a statement Monday.

“The increase in positive asymptomatic test results is a reflection of the transmissibility of the delta variant, our significant increase in the number of tests conducted at Brown, and an increase in our student population, some of whom have been engaging with other students in multiple smaller groups outside the classroom, especially indoors without masks,” the school’s statement said.

Those testing positive generally remain asymptomatic and there are no indications of serious illness and no hospitalizations, the school said.

There is no evidence of spread in classrooms, and classes will continue, the school said.

The “short-term” restrictions also include increased undergraduate student testing from once to twice per week and an indoor mask requirement.

Brown requires vaccinations for students and employees.