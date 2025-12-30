Brown to add security cameras following December shooting

By
-
FLOWERS AND candles surround photos of Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman from Brandermill, Va., and Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore from a suburb of Birmingham, Ala., in front of a Brown University gate in Providence on Dec. 17, AP FILE PHOTO/LEAH WILLINGHAM

PROVIDENCE – Brown University’s new interim vice president for public safety outlined sweeping security enhancements Tuesday following the mass shooting last month that killed two students and injured nine others on campus. Hugh T. Clements Jr., in his first public communication since stepping in for Rodney Chatman, who has been placed on administrative leave, detailed

