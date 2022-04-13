Brown University admits 2,546 students for 2026 class

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has admitted 2,546 students for its 2026 class, including offering admission to nearly 900 freshmen in December and an additional 1,651 prospective students on March 31, the Ivy League university announced.

Brown said it received 50,649 applications to attend the university, which accounts for a 9% increase from last year and was the largest number of applications Brown has ever received to date.

However, out of all the applications the university received, about 5% received admittance to Brown.

Brown also said it has responded to worldwide instability with offers of admission and additional support to students from both Ukraine and Afghanistan.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.