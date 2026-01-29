Brown University grants $3M for workforce development

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has awarded $3 million in workforce‑development grants to the Community College of Rhode Island and Building Futures, the first major step in fulfilling the college’s voluntary resolution agreement it reached with the federal government last summer. On July 30, the Ivy League school agreed it would provide a long-term investment in Rhode Island’s workforce development in the form of $50 million

The grants, at $1.5 million each, will launch a new bilingual early‑childhood educator certificate program at CCRI and expand apprenticeship and training programs across construction, health care, IT and other sectors through Building Futures. Brown has also opened an application process for future grants, inviting letters of interest from Rhode Island nonprofits and higher‑education institutions ahead of a March 6 deadline. Following the selection process for the first full funding cycle, the university anticipates awarding up to three anchor grants and three innovation grants in 2027. The aim of the grant to CCRI, Brown said, is to strengthen the state’s teacher pipeline and meet rising demand for bilingual early‑childhood educators. It will fund the launch of a new bilingual early‑childhood educator certificate program designed to add up to 180 new teachers to the Providence Public School District over the next three years. Goals for this period include enrollment of five cohorts through 2029 in a hybrid program aimed at low‑income, multilingual and first‑generation students and establishing a pathway for current teaching assistants to further their career and a transfer route to Rhode Island College or the University of Rhode Island for those seeking full teacher licensure. “Early education lays the foundation for lifelong learning and success,” said Vice President for Community Engagement at Brown Mary Jo Callan. “Investing in this sector is an investment in Rhode Island families, communities and our future workforce. More than $1 million will go toward scholarships and student support services, including bilingual tutoring, mentors, technology, transportation and meals. Building Futures will use the grant to scale programs that prepare Rhode Islanders for careers in construction and other high‑demand sectors, and broaden access to apprenticeship pathways, support reintegration for formerly incarcerated individuals and meet statewide labor demand across multiple industries. A contractor incentive program will increase apprenticeship opportunities by reimbursing 50% of an apprentice’s wages for up to 400 hours, helping place 120 apprentices into building‑trade unions. Existing program Building Futures Inside will also see an expansion with 72 new participants – providing training in correctional facilities that allow re‑entry into construction careers. The grant’s support is not only limited to the construction sector and will contribute to the growth of Apprenticeship Rhode Island, helping employers develop apprenticeship programs in industries such as health care, IT and manufacturing, with 139 new apprentices expected. “As an anchor institution in the Ocean State, Brown is committed to playing an important role in supporting successful lives and careers for local residents and strengthening Rhode Island’s economy,” Brown President Christina Paxson said. “These investments will provide important funding for key workforce initiatives by helping to maximize their impact and empower more residents to build stable, meaningful careers that strengthen the state’s economic growth.” (UPDATE: Adds grants part of Brown's agreement with Trump administration in 1st and 2nd paragraph.) Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.