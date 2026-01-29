Brown University grants $3M for workforce development

Updated at 2:40 p.m.

By
-
BROWN UNIVERSITY announced that it will be providing $3 million in grant money to workforce development organizations as part of its 10-year pledge. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / STEVEN SENNE

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has awarded $3 million in workforce‑development grants to the Community College of Rhode Island and Building Futures, the first major step in fulfilling the college’s voluntary resolution agreement it reached with the federal government last summer.  On July 30, the Ivy League school agreed it would provide a long-term investment in Rhode Island’s workforce development in the form of $50 million

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display