Brown University creates COVID-19 data hub to track cases on campus

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has launched its own COVID-19 data dashboard to highlight the frequent testing and case counts that are occurring on the Ivy League campus as classes reconvene for the fall.

The portal is similar to the ones developed by the University of Rhode Island, the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Providence College and Roger Williams University for their respective campuses.

According to the dashboard, Brown’s routine testing of students, faculty and staff began Aug. 24 and the data is based on individuals who are enrolled in the university’s routine asymptomatic testing program. Testing will be mandatory for all on campus, Brown said, and they will be tested either once or twice per week depending on the amount of contact people have with other individuals.

The portal shows cumulative data for both a seven-day period and since Aug. 24, as well as shows how many students and faculty have been tested daily over a 14-day period.

There have been three positive cases of COVID-19 on campus over the last seven days as of Sept. 14, the portal states, out of 7,435 total tests done on 5,201 people. Since Aug. 24 through Sept. 14, 13 people have tested positive at Brown for COVID-19 out of 19,156 tests done on 5,861 people.

Additionally, Brown announced Sept. 10 that it will bring additional students into residence halls from Sept. 18-20, and they will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine, as well as start small in-person classes – less than 20 students – on campus Oct. 5.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.