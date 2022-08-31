Brown University creates new VP position to deepen relationships with city, state

PROVIDENCE – Brown University announced Wednesday that it has established a new cabinet-level position that will lead community engagement strategies and initiatives in order to deepen relationships across both the city and state.

The university has created the position of vice president for community engagement, a role that will be held by Mary Jo Callan – the university’s current Swearer Center for Public Service executive director – beginning Thursday. Brown spokesperson Brian Clark told Providence Business News that the new position was the result of discussions university officials held over the last year about how Brown can advance its engagement with the city, Rhode Island and local residents. Brown’s goal, Clark said, is to cultivate “a broader range of relationships aligned with our core mission of serving society through education, research and partnerships.”

“As an educational institution and employer, we believe that we have a responsibility to make an impact on the Rhode Island community in positive ways,” Clark said. “Every day, our students, faculty and staff bring this commitment to life.”

In her role, Clark said Callan will be charged with ensuring that community engagement initiatives and programs are developed in both consultation and collaboration with city and state community leaders. The programs and initiatives to be developed must also reflect community needs and values, Clark said, and also are aligned with Brown’s educational and research mission.

“I look forward to fostering – in consultation and collaboration with Providence and Rhode Island community leaders and stakeholders – programming and initiatives that reflect community interests and values and that align with our mission of education, research and service at Brown University,” Callan said in a statement.

Clark did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions about the sort of programs and initiatives is Brown thinking of developing in consultation and collaboration with both the city and state. However, Clark said Callan will work with “a wide variety” of people from students and staff at Brown who are involved in initiatives that either currently benefit or may benefit local communities.

Regarding issues Callan looks to focus on, Clark said engagement between Brown and local stakeholders will not be limited to a single person or office. He said the university will continue to work with local leaders on its economic impact, such as its employment and investments made within the city’s Jewelry District.

Also, Callan will help Brown work with leaders about its role in its payments in lieu of taxes to the city. The university has paid slightly more than $4 million PILOT payments since 2003, but that 20-year agreement is set to expire next year. Clark said the university’s Office of Government and Community Relations will play a key role in these discussions, working closely with Brown Executive Vice President Russell C. Carey and other university leaders.

In a statement, Brown President Christina H. Paxson said the new cabinet-level role highlights a pivotal commitment to elevating the focus on effective and cohesive community engagement in both the city and Rhode Island as a whole.

“Brown is committed to refining and deepening its relationship with the city and state we call home,” Paxson said. “As an educational institution and an employer, we have an ongoing responsibility to ensure that we lead and make an impact on the community in positive ways.”

