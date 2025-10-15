Brown University declines policy ‘compact’ with Trump administration

PROVIDENCE – Brown University President Christina H. Paxson has formally rejected the Trump administration's request for the school to sign a "Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education" in exchange for favorable treatment.
First offered to nine colleges and universities, Trump expanded the invite to all U.S. colleges to accept the administration's priorities on policies governing admissions, women’s sports, speech, student discipline and affordability, among other topics.
According to The Associated Press, colleges that agreed would have priority access to White House events and administration officials.
In her letter addressed to senior White House staff and U.S. Education Secretary Linda E. McMahon, Paxson on Wednesday noted that Brown has already signed a voluntary agreement with the federal government in July that aligns with many of the principles outlined in the proposed compact “while preserving fundamental aspects of academic freedom and self-governance.”
Other provisions aimed at restricting academic freedom, undermining Brown's governance autonomy, or linking research funding to specific criteria would inhibit the university's mission, she said.
"My decision to decline participation in the compact aligns with the views of the vast majority of Brown stakeholders," she said.
Higher education institutions have until Oct. 20 to submit comments regarding the compact and decide whether to sign it by Nov. 21.
Steven Brown, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, commended the university for rejecting what he called the Trump administration's attempt to control the institution's curriculum and policy.
"Saying ‘no’ to the federal government’s attempts to control higher education, especially after agreeing to the administration’s demands once, is of critical importance for education across the country,” he said.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com