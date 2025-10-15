Brown University declines policy ‘compact’ with Trump administration

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Brown University President Christina H. Paxson has formally rejected the Trump administration’s request for the school to sign a “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education” in exchange for favorable treatment. First offered to nine colleges and universities, Trump expanded the invite to all U.S. colleges to accept the administration’s priorities on

Brown University President Christina H. Paxson has formally rejected the Trump administration's request for the school to sign a "Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education" in exchange for favorable treatment.

First offered to nine colleges and universities, Trump expanded the invite to all U.S. colleges to accept the administration's priorities on policies governing admissions, women’s sports, speech, student discipline and affordability, among other topics.

In her letter addressed to senior White House staff and U.S. Education Secretary Linda E. McMahon, Paxson on Wednesday noted that Brown has already signed a voluntary agreement with the federal government in July that aligns with many of the principles outlined in the proposed compact “while preserving fundamental aspects of academic freedom and self-governance.”

Other provisions aimed at restricting academic freedom, undermining Brown's governance autonomy, or linking research funding to specific criteria would inhibit the university's mission, she said.

"My decision to decline participation in the compact aligns with the views of the vast

majority of Brown stakeholder

s," she said.

Higher education institutions have until Oct. 20 to submit comments regarding the compact and decide whether to sign it by Nov. 21.

Steven Brown, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, commended the university for rejecting what he called the Trump administration's attempt to control the institution's curriculum and policy.

"Saying ‘no’ to the federal government’s attempts to control higher education, especially after agreeing to the administration’s demands once, is of critical importance for education across the country,” he said.