Brown University extends fundraising campaign to 2024, hopes to raise additional $1B

PROVIDENCE – Brown University is extending its “BrownTogether” fundraising campaign through the end of 2024, with the hopes of raising an additional $1 billion to help support the Ivy League university’s various programs.

The $3 billion campaign began in October 2015 and it was originally scheduled to last until December 2022. But in November 2021, Brown surpassed its initial campaign goal, with more than one-third of that $3 billion total devoted to education and research.

Now, Brown said it has revised the campaign’s target goal to $4 billion, and hoping to meet that goal by Dec. 31, 2024. Brown has raised $212.5 million above the original campaign goal during the extension’s early phase via alumni, parents and friends, the university said.

Some of the priorities Brown will focus on during the extended campaign are research and teaching in medicine, public health and brain science. The university, it said, is aiming to build on its reputation as a leader in cancer research, Alzheimer’s research and translational science. The extended campaign also plans to focus on scholarship support for international students, reorienting Brown’s career services to encourage students to gain internships and find which career paths are best, and strengthening Brown’s athletics and recreation programs.

“Building on that incredible momentum, we’ve now set our sights even higher,” Brown President Christina H. Paxson said in a statement. “We have ambitious plans to advance our research and scholarship in new ways, improve the student experience and strengthen our approach to preparing students for lives and careers that serve the world.”

