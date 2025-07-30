Brown University, federal government reach agreement to restore $50M in research funding

By
-
BROWN UNIVERSITY and the federal government on Wednesday reached an agreement to restore more than $50 million in research funding for federally sponsored medical and health sciences research within 30 days to resolve three open reviews concerning alleged violations of federal law. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY

PROVIDENCE – Brown University on Wednesday reached a voluntary agreement with the federal government to restore more than $50 million in research funding for federally sponsored medical and health sciences research within 30 days, to resolve three open reviews concerning alleged violations of the federal 1964 Civil Rights Act’s Title VI. Additionally, the Ivy league

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Let’s Save Big with Rhode Island Energy Efficiency Programs

Nestled alongside the Blackstone River in Pawtucket, RI, in a historic National Heritage Corridor that…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display