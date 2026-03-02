Brown University Health names new chief of cardiac surgery, expands cardiovascular surgical team 

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health has added six doctors to its cardiology institute, including a new chief of cardiac surgery.

Dr. Mark J. Cunningham will head the Brown Health Cardiovascular Institute’s cardiovascular surgery program, the health system announced on Friday.

Prior to his appointment at Brown Health, Cunningham served as interim chief of cardiac surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and on Harvard Medical School’s faculty. Prior to his medical career, Cunningham also worked as an aeronautical engineer for NASA.

As a surgeon, Cunningham specializes in mechanical circulatory support, valve surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and complex aortic surgery. He has performed more than 500 heart transplants and led more than 60 clinical trials, Brown health said in its announcement, and has advanced minimally invasive and robotic surgical techniques.

- Advertisement -

Cunningham is also a faculty member at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School.

The following physicians join Cunningham on the team:

Dr. Kaushik Mandal – co-director of minimally invasive and valve surgery; director of cardiovascular quality and outcomes

Dr. Laura A. Scrimgeour – surgical director of structural heart disease

Dr. David D. Yuh – co-director of minimally invasive and valve surgery; surgical director of heart failure surgery and mechanical circulatory support

Dr. Frank W. Sellke – chief of cardiovascular research

Dr. Neel R. Sodha – director of the Brown University Health thoracic aortic center; director of the cardiothoracic intensive care unit; surgical director of ecmo and mechanical circulatory support

“Our cardiovascular surgeons are central to multidisciplinary teams that partner closely with cardiologists to deliver patient-centered care as well as equitable cardiovascular care through our unique Women’s Cardiac Center,” Cunningham said in a statement. “This expansion allows us to increase access to advanced surgical options and better serve patients throughout the region.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.