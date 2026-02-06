Brown University Health opens new Cancer Institute in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH – Brown University Health recently expanded its Massachusetts services with the opening of a new Cancer Institute.

The center, located at 70 Walnut St., provides specialized medical and radiation oncology services. Treatments and testing offerings include imaging, CT scans, ultrasound, bone density testing, mammography, walk-in lab services, therapeutic phlebotomy, and non-cancer-related infusions and injections.

“This new location represents a meaningful step forward in how we deliver cancer care, bringing expert, highly coordinated services into the communities where our patients live,” said Cynthia Peterson, executive vice president of ambulatory and clinical services at Brown University Health. “By co-locating medical and radiation oncology in a single, modern setting, we’re improving access, strengthening collaboration and enhancing the overall patient experience.”

The facility has been certified as a Quality Oncology Practice by the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, Brown University Health operates Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River and Morton Hospital in Taunton, having purchased the two hospitals in 2024.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.