Brown University Health reports $17.7M operating income in Q1

Updated at 4:39 p.m.

By
-
BROWN UNIVERSITY Health reported a $17.7 million operating income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending Dec. 31, 2024, according to unaudited financial statements released Thursday./COURTESY OF BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health reported a $17.7 million operating income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending Dec. 31, 2024, according to unaudited financial statements released Thursday. While the health system, formerly known as Lifespan Corp., is starting in the black, its earnings in the first quarter are down from the $55.4

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display