Brown University Health restructures leadership at 2 Massachusetts hospitals

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health has named new presidents and chief financial officers at its two Massachusetts hospitals that is part of a leadership restructuring to improve financial stability, said system spokesperson Jessica Wharton. Julie Abilheira has been named president of both Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River and Morton Hospital in Taunton. Heidi Taylor will serve as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for both facilities, Wharton said. Carole Billington, who had served as president and chief nursing officer of St. Anne’s since February 2025, will be stepping down, said Wharton, but will stay on to assist with the transition until July. At the time, the health system credited Billington with leading the integration of Saint Anne’s into the Brown University Health system. “We are deeply grateful for her decades of dedicated service, leadership and devotion to the hospital’s patients and the Fall River community,” Wharton said. Abilheira, former senior vice president of medicine, cancer, radiation oncology and dermatology at Brown University Health, has been with the health system for more than 20 years, having joined the nursing staff at The Miriam Hospital in 2000, according to her bio. Abilheira also previously served as vice president of the Brown University Health Cancer Institute. [caption id="attachment_523885" align="alignleft" width="210"]HEIDI TAYLOR will serve as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for both Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River and Morton Hospital in Taunton. /COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH[/caption] Taylor has been serving as president and vice president of finance for Morton Hospital since 2018, and previously was the hospital’s chief finance officer and chief operating officer. Wharton said that the leadership realignment is part of “ongoing integration efforts in Massachusetts and aims to enhance operational alignment, improve financial stewardship, and ensure long-term stability while advancing the integrated system-wide care model.” “Together, [Abilheira and Taylor] bring extensive experience in clinical operations, finance, and healthcare leadership,” Wharton said. Of Billington, Wharton said they “are deeply grateful for her decades of dedicated service, leadership, and devotion to the hospital’s patients and the Fall River community.” Brown University Health acquired the Fall River and Taunton-based hospitals and associated physician groups from the bankrupt Steward Health Care in 2024. Its Rhode Island portfolio, which includes Rhode Island, Miriam, Bradley and Newport hospitals, reported a profit of $43.1 million over the past six months. However, its Massachusetts hospitals reported a loss of $79.6 million, according to the most recent financial statements. “The Massachusetts hospitals are an important part of the Brown University Health system and the thousands of patients they care for,” said Wharton. “We remain focused on ensuring continuity of care, supporting our employees and physicians, and continuing to provide high-quality care to the communities we serve.” Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com