Brown University Health restructures leadership at 2 Massachusetts hospitals

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JULIE ABILHEIRA has been named president of both Saint Anne’s and Morton Hospitals, part of ongoing efforts to improve Brown University Health’s finances at its Massachusetts affiliates./COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Health has named new presidents and chief financial officers at its two Massachusetts hospitals that is part of a leadership restructuring to improve financial stability, said system spokesperson Jessica Wharton. Julie Abilheira has been named president of both Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River and Morton Hospital in Taunton. Heidi Taylor

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