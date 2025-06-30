Brown University lost $45M in NIH funding since April, navigating ‘deep financial losses’

Join us for an great evening at Aldrich Mansion and celebrate the honorees!

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has lost $45 million in National Institutes of Health funding since April 3 due to significant federal research funding decreases, according to a recent letter to the campus community from the Ivy league institution’s leadership. While Brown’s top leaders – President Christina H. Paxson, Provost Francis J. Doyle III and Vice President

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has lost $45 million in National Institutes of Health funding since April 3 due to significant federal research funding decreases, according to a recent letter to the campus community from the Ivy league institution’s leadership.

While Brown’s top leaders – President Christina H. Paxson, Provost Francis J. Doyle III and Vice President for Finance and Administration Sarah Latham – say the university is taking steps to address the financial shortfalls, including extending its hiring freeze until the end of the summer, the savings Brown has achieved thus far “is not enough to cover deep financial losses” it’s experiencing and it’s going to get worse.