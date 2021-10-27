Brown University no longer requiring fully vaccinated students, staff to get tested for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Citing low positivity rates of COVID-19 on campus in recent weeks, Brown University is pulling back its testing requirements for those on campus who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Brown said fully vaccinated undergraduate students and employees are no longer required to be tested for COVID-19 while on campus. In September, Brown began requiring students to be tested regularly, regardless of vaccination status, in addition to other tightened restrictions due to 82 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Ivy League university campus at the time.

Brown said fully vaccinated students will remain enrolled in the testing program and can test if they wish to. Fully vaccinated students are not allowed to take more than one optional test per week, the university said. Unvaccinated students and employees are still required to be tested twice a week every four days.

The university also said all undergraduate students will be required to be tested twice after returning from Thanksgiving break. Mask wearing is staying in effect for now, Brown said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.