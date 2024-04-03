Brown University opens new life sciences facilities in Wexford building

PROVIDENCE – More than 30,000 square feet of new lab space is now available to Brown University’s life sciences researchers at 225 Dyer St.

Brown signed a 10-year lease for the sixth floor of the Wexford Science & Technology building in late 2022, which had sat empty for more than three years at the time. About a year and a half later, that space, which totals about 31,000 square feet, is now ready for use.

The university plans to further expand its Providence lab space next year, with the university already leasing 20,000 square feet within the upcoming PVD Labs at 150 Richmond St. That building, which will comprise 212,000 square feet dedicated to life sciences research and development, has a 2025 completion date.

The university is also working to establish its own integrated life sciences building in Providence’s Jewelry District.

“There is an urgent need for physical space to accommodate the expansive life sciences research already taking place here at Brown,” said Dr. Mukesh K. Jain, senior vice president for health affairs and dean of medicine and biological sciences at Brown. “While we eagerly await the completion of the integrated life sciences building, we are excited to be able to offer Brown biomedical researchers beautiful, state-of-the art lab space and accompanying support technology.”

The Wexford space will support research efforts at Brown’s Center on the Biology of Aging and its RNA Center, as well as members of the university’s biomedical engineering faculty.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.