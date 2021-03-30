Brown University plans expansion of School of Public Health

PROVIDENCE – Brown University has purchased the Packet Building on South Main Street with a long-term plan to expand its growing School of Public Health. The two buildings are adjacent to each other.

The Packet Building, at 155 South Main St., is occupied with professional offices. Those businesses will remain until their leases expire, according to a university spokesman. But the recent sale has prompted several law firms to start scouting out new office space.

Brown has no immediate timeline for the physical expansion of the School of Public Health into the adjoining site, said Brian Clark, a university spokesman.

“The intent is to enable expanded physical space in support of growth in research and education at the School of Public Health over the longer-term,” Clark said.

The university purchased the Class-B office building for $6.3 million on Dec. 29, according to city real estate records. The building, constructed in 1970, covers 66,000 square feet over five stories. It was previously owned by Atlantic Enterprises, which is led by Aram G. Garabedian.

The university’s School of Public Health occupies a modern structure at 121 South Main St., which was purchased by the university in 2005.

The School of Public Health confers degrees at three levels and is led by Dr. Ashish Jha, who has a national profile on the COVID-19 pandemic response. This year, the School of Public Health received a record number of applications for its degree programs. It had 410 students enrolled at all program levels last school year.

According to its strategic plan, the school has identified addiction, environmental health and climate change, mental health, children’s health and older adult health as its program themes.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.