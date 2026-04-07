Brown University police chief out after court settlement approved

By
-
BROWN UNIVERSITY Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Rodney Chatman speaks at a press conference on the Brown University shooting investigation at the Providence Public Safety Complex. At left is Brown Provost J. Doyle III and second from left is R.I. Gov. Daniel J. McKee. / RHODE ISLAND CURRENT FILE PHOTO/ALEXANDER CASTRO

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Chief of Police Rodney Chatman is leaving the university after a settlement proposal with Brown was approved in Rhode Island Workers’ Compensation Court on Tuesday. Chatman, who also served as the university’s vice president of public safety, filed the settlement proposal with Brown three months after being placed on administrative leave

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Long-Term Energy Partnership Powers Success at Quonset Business Park

Quonset Business Park, located in North Kingstown, has long been a major driver of Rhode…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display