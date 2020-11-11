Brown University president Paxson elected as new AAU board president

PROVIDENCE – Brown University President Christina H. Paxson was recently elected as the new board chairperson of the Association of American Universities. The association consists of 65 research universities across the U.S. that help shape policy for higher education, science and innovation.

Paxson, who is replacing the retired Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie as board chair and previously served on the AAU board as vice chairperson, also makes history with AAU. She is the first woman to serve as the association’s board chair.

As the new board chair, AAU said that Paxson will help guide the association’s work and serve as its spokesperson, mostly on federal policy issues affecting research universities. AAU also said Paxson will represent the association in discussions with lawmakers, help develop national policy positions and play a major role in determining AAU’s agenda this coming year.

“This is a moment of significant disruption in higher education, and engagement with federal lawmakers and policymakers regarding the impact of research, education and scholarship is increasing in critical importance,” Paxson said in a statement. “I look forward to working with [AAU President] Barbara Snyder, AAU staff and other AAU presidents to further the ability of research institutions to drive discovery that finds cures, saves lives and fuels innovation that drives economic growth across the country.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.