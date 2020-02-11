Brown University president Paxson receives three-year contract extension

PROVIDENCE – Christina H. Paxson will continue to lead Brown University for another three years. The Ivy League university announced Tuesday that it extended Paxson’s contract through June 30, 2025.

University Chancellor Samuel M. Mencoff, in a letter Feb. 10 to the Brown community announcing the extension, cited the president’s “eight years of accomplishments” as part of the school’s decision to extend Paxson’s tenure more than two years before her current contract expires.

Mencoff said in a statement that Brown expressed its “absolute and unqualified confidence” in Paxon’s leadership and keeping Paxson as Brown’s president is “the most certain way to ensure the University’s continued momentum and success without pause.”

Among the multiple accomplishments Paxson achieved thus far in her tenure – which began in 2012 – include building in 2014 the university’s 10-year strategic plan, titled “Building on Distinction: A New Plan for Brown.” Mencoff said that in five full years, Brown added approximately 90 faculty members, invested $528 million in capital projects and awarded around $927 million in scholarship aid to help keep an education at the school affordable for all students.

- Advertisement -

Paxson also helped kick off the $3 billion BrownTogether comprehensive campaign, which has raised about $2.3 billion to date, the university said.

“Over the last eight years, I have come to love the Brown community – faculty, students, staff and alumni – and I’m really thrilled to extend my service to this exceptional institution,” Paxson said in a statement. “I am proud to be a part of the deep intellectual engagement, creativity and shared commitment to service that I see every day at Brown. Collaborating with individuals across the Brown extended family has been an extraordinary experience, and I must express my deep gratitude to the trustees and fellows for their unending support.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.