Brown University receives $12M gift to fund 2 professorships

By
-
ORLANDO BRAVO made a $12 million gift to Brown University through the Bravo Family Foundation to fund two professorships. COURTESY Brown University.

PROVIDENCE – A $12 million gift from a family foundation led by business leader and Brown University alumnus Orlando Bravo will fund two endowed professorships aimed at expanding research and teaching in economics and public policy at the university, school officials announced April 29. The gift, made through the Bravo Family Foundation, will establish two

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

A Simplified Approach to Designing and Implementing Internal Control in the Hospitality Industry

In my previous article, Internal Controls & Audits: Keys to a Resilient Hospitality Business, I…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR