Brown University receives $20M gift to create endowment for scholarships for military veterans

PROVIDENCE – Brown University announced Wednesday it received a $20 million gift that will create a permanent endowment for scholarships for military veterans wanting to attend the university.

The gift was presented to the Ivy League institution by New York-based investment management firm Healthcore Management LP co-founder Joseph P. Healey, a U.S. Army veteran who has two children attending Brown and a mother who is a Brown alumna. The gift, Brown said, is a significant step for the university’s plan to double the number of U.S. military veterans enrolled as undergraduates at Brown by 2024.

“To give veterans who have served our country a chance to attend Brown – the way that Brown gave that chance to my mom, and the military gave a chance to me – was a unique opportunity to return an investment that was made in my mother and in me,” Healey said in a statement.

Brown said $10 million of the gift will fund the Elaine and Joseph Healey Scholarship for Veterans. It will create a permanent endowment to help eliminate out-of-pocket tuition and fee costs for veterans for the long term. The other half of the gift will establish a scholarship for students enrolled in Brown’s Resumed Undergraduate Education program, which enrolls students who postponed their study due to multiple personal needs, including military service.

