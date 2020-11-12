Brown University receives $20M gift to create endowment for scholarships for military veterans

PROVIDENCE – Brown University announced Wednesday it received a $20 million gift that will create a permanent endowment for scholarships for military veterans wanting to attend the university.
The gift was presented to the Ivy League institution by New York-based investment management firm Healthcore Management LP co-founder Joseph P. Healey, a U.S. Army veteran who has two children attending Brown and a mother who is a Brown alumna. The gift, Brown said, is a significant step for the university’s plan to double the number of U.S. military veterans enrolled as undergraduates at Brown by 2024.
“To give veterans who have served our country a chance to attend Brown – the way that Brown gave that chance to my mom, and the military gave a chance to me – was a unique opportunity to return an investment that was made in my mother and in me,” Healey said in a statement.
Brown said $10 million of the gift will fund the Elaine and Joseph Healey Scholarship for Veterans. It will create a permanent endowment to help eliminate out-of-pocket tuition and fee costs for veterans for the long term. The other half of the gift will establish a scholarship for students enrolled in Brown’s Resumed Undergraduate Education program, which enrolls students who postponed their study due to multiple personal needs, including military service.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.