Brown University receives $25M gift to support international financial aid

PROVIDENCE – A pair of siblings who are Brown University alumni has provided their alma mater the largest gift for international financial aid in the Ivy League institution’s history.

Omar Shoman, chairman of Singapore-based asset management firm OAKS Family Office, and his sister Aysha – a Khalid Shoman Foundation trustee – has offered Brown a $25 million gift to help the university provide financial aid for its international graduates. Brown said the gift will also expand the university’s ability to attract and educate international students from all socioeconomic groups.

The Shoman’s gift, Brown said, will also advance the university’s $120 million goal to become just the sixth U.S. higher-education institution to implement need-blind graduate admissions for international students by 2029. Need-blind admissions is a policy in which applicants are judged solely on their merits, irrespective of their ability to pay for tuition. Brown currently has a “need-blind” policy for domestic students.

In a statement, Brown President Christina H. Paxson said the university wants to admit more international students, regardless of their financial resources, and the Shoman’s gift “will enable us to do that for many students for generations to come.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.