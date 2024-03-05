Brown University reinstates standardized test requirement for admission

By
-
BROWN UNIVERSITY will reinstate its standardized test requirement for students seeking admission into the Ivy League institution. / AP FILE PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE
BROWN UNIVERSITY will reinstate its standardized test requirement for students seeking admission into the Ivy League institution. / AP FILE PHOTO/STEVEN SENNE

PROVIDENCE – Prospective students seeking admission into Brown University will now again have to submit their standardized test scores to receive consideration from the Ivy League institution. The university formally announced Tuesday that President Christina H. Paxson accepted multiple recommendations from Brown’s Ad Hoc Committee on Admissions Policies, one of them reinstating the requirement that

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display